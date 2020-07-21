Man shot and killed by police officer at The Crossings apartment complex
July 21, 2020
A man was shot and killed by a Sacramento Police Department officer at The Crossings student living complex Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
The man who died was identified Wednesday by a friend who lived at the Crossings as Jeremy Southern, 22, according to The Sacramento Bee.
Southern was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department.
Story continues below tweet.
🚨SPD is on scene of an officer involved shooting in the 2900 block of Ramona Ave. No officers were injured & the suspect has been transported to a hospital in unknown condition. ⚠️Ramona Ave is closed. Follow this thread for Official updates and the media staging point #sacpd pic.twitter.com/YoVAjlm6eF
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 21, 2020
A video of the shooting was posted to The Crossings’ resident Facebook group and to at least one resident’s Instagram page. The video has since been deleted from the resident’s Instagram page.
The video shows Southern pointing a gun at someone or something out of frame. Later he is shown on the ground, and the person taking the video says that he has been shot. Southern then begins to crawl forward, a gunshot is heard, and he stops.
Police were investigating a shooting that occurred last week at The Crossings when they observed a male who matched the description of a person they were looking for in connection to that shooting, said Sabrina Briggs, a public information officer for the Sacramento Police Department.
Story continues below video.
“Officers attempted to contact that subject and during that contact the suspect retrieved a handgun and pointed it at officers,” Briggs said.
One officer fired at Southern and he sustained at least one gunshot wound, Briggs said.
Southern was released from prison this year after being convicted of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age in 2016.
An email to residents informed them that an “incident… that involved guns being drawn with the Sacramento Police Department” had occurred and advised them to stay in their apartments until the police department has cleared the area.
Story continues below screenshot.
On Wednesday, The Crossings’ management sent another email to their tenants saying that Southern was a frequent guest of a resident there and that they have since had their lease terminated.
The Crossings is an off-campus student living complex popular among Sacramento State students.
There had been speculation that Southern was a Sac State student on social media but Anita Fitzhugh, a Sac State public information officer said he was not a student.
A vigil will be held for Southern Thursday, according to a Facebook post by Sacramento’s Black Lives Matter chapter.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is gathered.
My daughter has been a resident at The Crossings since they first opened in August 2017. I have never been too concerned for her safety there however there are some necessary precautions that need to be taken by the Administrative staff and higher above. Thia incident could have been avoided if the rules were being enforced about non residents residing in the buildings with other residents. Also the industrial area that this complex is located in makes it a skecthy area for young ladies and gentle men to live in. The parking situation needs to be addressed and revisited as well to ensure the safety of our kids going to and from their vehicles. All of these precautions are necessary to keep our children safe as they finish college and prepare to go out in to the world to start the next best chapters of their lives. Please speak to your kids parents about the importance of keeping their community safe and to respect their neighbors and friends by following the rules that are in place for a reason, to keep everyone safe. I know I speak to my daughter periodically about thism, even though she is an adult by law, she is still maturing and learning right from wrong. So it is up to me to teach her as needed. I am deeply sadened by the death of this young man and I pray that this , gives you all a prospective on the importance of youth mentorship to help prevent this type of violence. May he rest in peace eternally and in love and in light.
