BREAKING: Reported burglary at Sac State’s Amador Hall

The police announced on Saturday, March 25, 2023 they are looking for a suspect in an attempted burglary. A suspect was caught on surveillance cameras pulling on a door in Amador Hall. (Photo from campus-wide email) (Graphic made in Canva): Alyssa Branum

A burglary was reported at Sacramento State’s Amador Hall early Saturday morning, according to campus officials .

Security cameras recorded the suspect testing the door of Amador Hall 350, which is the office of the chair of the Psychology Department.

The value of the items taken by the suspect is currently unknown, according to Sacramento State police.

The suspect was described as a white male who stands approximately 5 feet 10 inches and around 175 pounds. The suspect wore a green hoodie, and a green and white flannel shirt with blue jeans, officials said.

Sacramento State police are requesting anyone who may have knowledge about the break-in or the suspect to contact the department at 916-278-6000.