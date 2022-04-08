Sac State students struggle to find housing amid soaring rent prices

Roza Mahzabin, a psychology major at Sac State, sits inside her dorm at American River Courtyard on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Mahzabin moved from Los Angeles to attend Sacramento State and said she had to turn to Facebook to find housing for next semester.

Under the “Sac State housing” search on Facebook, there are numerous posts from students trying to find housing, offering information for future roommates and renting out bedrooms in their homes to other students.

Many students have been searching months in advance before the fall semester for somewhere to live near campus.

Roza Mahzabin, a junior psychology major turned to Facebook to search in local groups for housing for the fall semester. Mahzabin is a transfer student from the Los Angeles area who currently lives on campus but with her lease ending in May, she said housing has been more difficult to find than she expected.

“For people who move to Sac State from different cities or states, it is very nerve-wracking when we’re unable to find affordable housing,” Mahzabin said. “Especially because we’re full-time students and barely get enough time to work enough to pay high-priced rent.”

Before moving into an apartment with two roommates, sociology major Fabrizio Arango said the process of getting into the College Town apartments near campus was difficult.

College Town is strictly family-only, so two or more people must be related in order to stay in the apartment complex and are required to be enrolled in a minimum of six or more units at Sac State, according to a statement from the College Town apartments.

“I believe that it would be better if College Town accepted those who don’t have family members and make more apartments to be able to help more individuals like myself who can’t be paying hundreds a month,” Arango said.

The Wexler, the newest student apartment complex that is still under construction, is currently running hardhat tours for students who would like to visit the residence before applying to live there. The projected move-in date is currently scheduled for Aug. 19.

First-year liberal studies major Tayler Bradley said she signed a lease to move into the Wexler.

While it only took her a day to find a place as affordable as the Wexler, she said her brother hasn’t had the same luck she did and the process is taking him much longer.

Bradley’s rent and utilities will be divided between her and three other people to make it more affordable, according to her.

“It is very stressful because I have to work 35 plus hours and I’m taking 17 units a semester. I do think there should be better options for students,” Bradley said. “Prices shouldn’t be that high and options shouldn’t be so low.”

Gallery | 2 Photos College Town apartments near Sac State’s campus on Friday, March 29, 2022. Sacramento State students have been scrambling for options to rent at a reasonable price.

First-year nursing major Isabel Andaya is renting a dorm on campus that has been pricey, but she said the convenience makes it worth it.

“Although the dorms are pretty expensive and they don’t have a lot of amenities, I think that it is a good option, especially for freshmen moving onto campus,” Andaya said. “It’s an easy and simple way to go to classes.”

Kevin Ortega Rodriguez, an undeclared first-year student said he has already paid $9,000 including his tuition this year and believes that there needs to be better options for students living on campus that aren’t so expensive.

Rodriguez is planning to move back home which he said is about an hour away and commute to campus next semester.