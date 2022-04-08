Sac State ASI election yields low voter turnout, two vacant positions: THE STATE HORNET PODCAST

Newly elected ASI President Salma Pacheco poses following the voting results on Thursday April 7, 2022. Pacheco voiced her intentions to focus on Sacramento State’s legislative issues throughout her term. (Photo by Alexis Hunt. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)

On this episode of The State Hornet Podcast, deputy podcast editor Nijzel Dotson and news staff writer Tyra Green discuss the results of Sacramento State Associated Students Inc. elections including the vacant director seats for the College of Arts and Letters and College of Business Administration.

Green also talks about her experience writing a recent story about student mothers at Sac State.

Dotson wraps up the podcast with the KSSU 30th anniversary celebration and shouts out recent episodes from some of the other podcasts on The State Hornet.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

