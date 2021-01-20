Sac State student housing conducting mandatory COVID-19 testing for residents

The early move-outs prompted by the coronavirus leave the Riverview Hall plaza empty aside from two people pushing a wheeled moving cart on March 18, 2020. Dorm residents will be consolidated into American River Courtyard and Riverview Hall, according to an email from University Housing Services. Sacramento State University Housing Services announced in an email to residents Wednesday it will conduct mandatory no-cost COVID-19 testing for housing residents and weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing.

The first COVID-19 test for students living on campus is on Jan. 24 in Riverview Beetle and Elderberry Room. Residents will take a second test 10 days later on Feb. 3.

Weekly surveillance testing will be held for all residential students and will begin on Feb. 10 at the Student Health and Counseling Services in The WELL. Students will receive additional information regarding scheduling COVID-19 tests, according to the email.

Students are required to participate in testing in order to live on campus, and “failure to get tested will result in a student conduct matter,” according to the email.

In the email, Interim Executive Director for UHS Samuel Jones cited the University Housing and Dining License agreement addendum, which says the “resident understands and agrees to comply with all federal, state and local directives, orders or mandates related to COVID-19 as well as any Sacramento State directive or policy.”