The State Hornet Podcast #9: Teamsters strike, Leaders of Tomorrow and Hornet Harvest Gathering

Podcast staffers Aliza Imran and Trevor Harris go over the stories across campus from the past week.
Aliza talks about the Leaders of Tomorrow networking event hosted by the Allied Students for Justice, stories from two student veterans from this past Veterans Day and the best coffee shops for studying before finals.
Trevor discusses the one-day strike that happened on multiple CSU campuses, including Sac State. He also talks about the inaugural Hornet Harvest Gathering and the start of the men’s basketball season.
Show Notes:
BREAKING: Teamsters go on a one-day strike at Sac State
The five best coffee shops for studying
Allied Students for Justice hosts Leaders of Tomorrow networking event
Veterans Day spotlight: Sac State veterans share their story of resilience
Sac State hosts inaugural Hornet Harvest Gathering
Sac State men’s basketball loses steam running with the Wolfpack