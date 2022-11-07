BREAKING: Women videotaped at bathroom in University Union

A woman was videotaped in the restroom of the University Union at around 9:30 this morning, according to a press release sent by Sacramento State Police Department to students Monday at noon

“The victim was in a women’s stall and saw a cellular phone coming from the adjoining stall recording her without her consent,” according to the press release.

Sac State Police said the suspect fled on foot after being approached by a witness. The victim reported the incident to the police department.

The suspect has been described as a nearly 6-foot-tall male with a thin build, wearing a dark-colored beanie, dark clothes with white lettering and a purple medical face mask covering most of his face.

If you have any information about the suspect or regarding the incident, please call the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000.