BREAKING: Women videotaped at bathroom in University Union

Julie Blunt
November 7, 2022

A woman was videotaped in the restroom of the University Union at around 9:30 this morning, according to a press release sent by Sacramento State Police Department to students Monday at noon

“The victim was in a women’s stall and saw a cellular phone coming from the adjoining stall recording her without her consent,”  according to the press release. 

The Sacramento State police announced on Nov. 7 they are looking for a suspect who was reported for videotaping a woman in the restroom of the University Union. The suspect was said to have fled on foot after being approached by a witness. (Photo from campus-wide email)

Sac State Police said the suspect fled on foot after being approached by a witness. The victim reported the incident to the police department. 

The suspect has been described as a nearly 6-foot-tall male with a thin build, wearing a dark-colored beanie, dark clothes with white lettering and a purple medical face mask covering most of his face. 

If you have any information about the suspect or regarding the incident, please call the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000. 

