CRIME MAP: Aggravated assault reported on campus

Campus crime map from April 25 – May 8

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Six crimes were reported to Sacramento State’s Police Department from April 25 to May 8.

One crime was a report of aggravated assault on April 26. Sacramento State Police Chief Mark Iwasa said that this case involved a woman who was followed onto campus by a person she had been in a relationship with.

“The action on campus consisted of the male bumping the rear of the female’s vehicle with his vehicle, minor damage only,” Iwasa said. “The male also slammed his fists against her side window while yelling at her, and the investigation is still active.”

Neither person was affiliated with Sac State, according to Iwasa.

Two crimes were reports of theft; one reported involved stolen tools from the Hornet Commons’ construction site on April 27, and another report of theft occurred April 29.

In The State Hornet’s previous crime map, Sac State’s PD reported ceiling fans were stolen from Hornet Commons on April 8.

Two crimes were cases of vandalism; an ATM machine near the University Union was damaged, and a golf cart near Modoc Hall was damaged as well.

There was also one report of unauthorized use of personal ID information.

Story continues below map.



Report of Aggravated Assault

Location: Resident Hall Parking

Description: Aggravated assault/domestic violence report taken.

Report on: April 26, 2021 at 10:46 a.m.

Status: Report taken-open case

Report of Theft

Location: American River Courtyard

Description: Theft report taken. Occurred on April 29, 2021 around 7:30 p.m.

Report on: April 30, 2021 at 11:56 a.m.

Status: Report taken-open case

Report of Theft

Location: Hornet Commons

Description: Witness reported a suspicious male subject casing the Hornet Commons construction site. The witness saw the male taking miscellaneous tools from a Conex box and placed them in a vehicle.

Report on: April 27, 2021 at 10:27 a.m.

Status: Arrest Made

Report of Vandalism

Location: University Union

Description: An unknown subject damaged an ATM machine. Occurred on April 25, 2021.

Report on: April 25, 2021 at 8:09 p.m.

Status: Report taken-open case

Report of Vandalism

Location: Modoc Hall

Description: Report of a damaged golf cart. Occurred between 8 a.m. on April 28, 2021 and 4 p.m. on May 8, 2021.

Report on: May 6, 2021 at 7:26 a.m.

Status: Report taken-open case

Report of Unauthorized Use of Personal ID Information

Location: On campus, location not specified

Description: Identity theft/fraud attempt report taken. Occurred between 4:28 p.m. and 12:54 a.m. on April 10, 2021.

Report on: May 3, 2021 at 6:31 a.m.

Status: Case closed on May 4, 2021.