CRIME MAP: Five crimes reported on campus in past three weeks
Campus crime map April 4-24
April 30, 2021
Five crimes were reported to the Sacramento State Police Department between April 4 and April 24.
Three crimes were reports of theft: one involving a stolen bicycle on April 6, one involving stolen ceiling fans at Hornet Commons on April 8 and the third involving a stolen motor vehicle on April 11.
One crime was possession of a controlled substance after a man was pulled over on College Town Drive on April 9, 2021 and found with methamphetamine. The last crime was vandalism to a vehicle.
Story continues below map.
Report of Theft
Location: Riverview Hall
Description: Victim reported his bike was stolen sometime between April 4, 2021 at 3 p.m. and April 6, 2021 at 4 p.m.
Reported on: April 6, 2021
Status: Report taken – open case
Report of Theft
Location: Hornet Commons
Description: Theft of 20 ceiling fans. Occurred between April 2, 2021 at 5 p.m and April 8, 2021 at 7 a.m.
Reported on: April 8, 2021
Status: Case Closed
Possession of Controlled Substance
Location: College Town Drive
Description: An officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was issued a misdemeanor citation and released on scene.
Reported on: April 9, 2021
Status: Arrest made
Motor Vehicle Theft Report
Location: Upper East Side Lofts
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was stolen. Occurred on April 11, 2021 between 2 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Reported on: April 11, 2021
Status: Case closed
Vandalism
Location: Lot 2
Description: Vandalism to a vehicle. Occurred on April 15, 2021 around 11:45 p.m.
Reported on: April 15, 2021
Status: Report taken – open case
View our comment policy here.