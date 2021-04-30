CRIME MAP: Five crimes reported on campus in past three weeks

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Five crimes were reported to the Sacramento State Police Department between April 4 and April 24.

Three crimes were reports of theft: one involving a stolen bicycle on April 6, one involving stolen ceiling fans at Hornet Commons on April 8 and the third involving a stolen motor vehicle on April 11.

One crime was possession of a controlled substance after a man was pulled over on College Town Drive on April 9, 2021 and found with methamphetamine. The last crime was vandalism to a vehicle.

Story continues below map.

Report of Theft

Location: Riverview Hall

Description: Victim reported his bike was stolen sometime between April 4, 2021 at 3 p.m. and April 6, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Reported on: April 6, 2021

Status: Report taken – open case

Report of Theft

Location: Hornet Commons

Description: Theft of 20 ceiling fans. Occurred between April 2, 2021 at 5 p.m and April 8, 2021 at 7 a.m.

Reported on: April 8, 2021

Status: Case Closed

Possession of Controlled Substance

Location: College Town Drive

Description: An officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was issued a misdemeanor citation and released on scene.

Reported on: April 9, 2021

Status: Arrest made

Motor Vehicle Theft Report

Location: Upper East Side Lofts

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was stolen. Occurred on April 11, 2021 between 2 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Reported on: April 11, 2021

Status: Case closed

Vandalism

Location: Lot 2

Description: Vandalism to a vehicle. Occurred on April 15, 2021 around 11:45 p.m.

Reported on: April 15, 2021

Status: Report taken – open case