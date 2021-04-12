STATE HORNET PODCAST: Crime map released, podcast news updates

Rahul Lal

Rose Vega and Gavin Rock
April 12, 2021

On today’s State Hornet Podcast, podcast staffers Rose Vega and Gavin Rock start off your week going over esports results, podcast section news updates and the latest crime map.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

 

Show Notes:

Have a story you’d like to see covered on the podcast? Get in touch with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or through our email address, [email protected] 