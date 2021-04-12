STATE HORNET PODCAST: Crime map released, podcast news updates
April 12, 2021
On today’s State Hornet Podcast, podcast staffers Rose Vega and Gavin Rock start off your week going over esports results, podcast section news updates and the latest crime map.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
E-Swarm Report: First games of the ECAC playoffs bring mixed results
STATE HORNET BUZZED: Childhood movies – best, worst and underrated
NO LIMITS PODCAST: NFL trade and draft analysis, Kings’ losing streak
CRIME MAP: 2 crimes occur on campus over the past week
STATE HORNET PODCAST: Samantha Elizalde wins ASI presidency
STATE HORNET PODCAST: Students open up about mental health during the pandemic
STATE HORNET PODCAST: Community art studio opens, weekend sports recapped
Have a story you’d like to see covered on the podcast? Get in touch with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or through our email address, [email protected]
View our comment policy here.