NO LIMITS PODCAST: NFL trade and draft analysis, Kings’ losing streak

This week on No Limits, Garry Singh and Mack Ervin III are joined by sports writer Jordan Latimore to discuss all the latest in the NFL and NBA.

First, the three discuss the looming NFL Draft as well as two major recent trades that could shake up said draft. Then, the hosts give us another segment of the “Royal Check-In” dissecting the Sacramento Kings’ five-game loss streak.

Music: Downtown by Bensound