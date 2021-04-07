STATE HORNET PODCAST: Students open up about mental health during the pandemic

On this episode of the State Hornet Podcast with podcast staffer Mack Ervin III and Editor-in-Chief Max Connor, the two discuss mental health through a recent story and podcast on the topic by Chrissy Martinez and Rose Vega respectively.

After, Mack and Max take a look at the Associated Students, Inc. election and the Sac State baseball team being ranked in the top 25 for the first time in school history.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Isolation and grief: Sac State students cope with declining mental health during pandemic

PODCAST: Real Talk with Rose: It’s OK to not be OK

Sac State ASI elections for 2021-2022 Board of Directors starting Wednesday

Sac State baseball ranked in top 25 for first time in school history

Unforgettable: The Year 2020

STATE HORNET BROADCAST: Sac State police chief retires, Women’s Studies Department has 50th anniversary

El Avispón Del Estado: Las principales historias: Marzo 23-Abril 5

