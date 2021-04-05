Sac State baseball ranked in top 25 for first time in school history

The+Sacramento+State+baseball+team+rushes+the+field+after+Matt+Smith%E2%80%99s+walk-off+hit+during+the+ninth+inning+of+the+home+game+against+Stanford+University+at+John+Smith+Field+on+Monday%2C+March+29%2C+2020.+The+Hornets+were+named+the+24th+ranked+team+on+Collegiate+Baseball%E2%80%99s+top-25+poll+on+Monday%2C+marking+the+first+top-25+ranking+in+Sac+State+history.+%0A%0A

Deanna Sanchez

The Sacramento State baseball team rushes the field after Matt Smith’s walk-off hit during the ninth inning of the home game against Stanford University at John Smith Field on Monday, March 29, 2020. The Hornets were named the 24th ranked team on Collegiate Baseball’s top-25 poll on Monday, marking the first top-25 ranking in Sac State history.

Dylan McNeill
April 5, 2021

For the first time since Collegiate Baseball started publishing Division I rankings in 1959, the rankings will feature the Sacramento State baseball team, according to Sac State Athletics.

The Hornets are ranked 24th among college teams after beating then-24th ranked Stanford last Monday, leapfrogging them in the poll as the Cardinal dropped to 25th.

“It’s a sign that people are taking notice of what these guys are doing, taking notice of what teams before had done,” said Sac State head baseball coach Reggie Christiansen. “I think it’s certainly a big deal to this group, but it might be a bigger deal to the teams that came before these guys.” 

Despite being in second place in the WAC standings, the Hornets are the only team representing the Western Athletic Conference in Collegiate Baseball’s poll.

“It’s something we’ve all been working towards,” said junior pitcher Brady Rodriguez. “It’s something that our team believes we are worthy of. Right now we’re playing good baseball and people are starting to recognize Sac State as a baseball program.” 

Collegiate Baseball is one of five polls published on the NCAA website, marking a historic start to the Hornets season.

“One of the dreams, goals and visions of this program is to be a top-25 type of a program, it’s something that certainly takes time to build,” Christiansen said. 

The Hornets are set to take on New Mexico State this weekend at John Smith Field, starting with a doubleheader Friday as the Hornets return to action following last weekend’s canceled series against Creighton due to a positive COVID-19 test within Sac State’s baseball program.

Related Stories
The Sacramento State baseball team rushes the field after Matt Smith’s walk-off hit during the ninth inning of the home game against Stanford University at John Smith Field on Monday, March 29, 2020. The Hornets were named the 24th ranked team on Collegiate Baseball’s top-25 poll on Monday, marking the first top-25 ranking in Sac State history.
Matt Smith powers Sac State baseball past Stanford 3-2
From left to right, Sac State baseball players Keith Torres, Steven Moretto, Ryan Walstad celebrate the Hornets’ win against Dixie State on Friday at John Smith Field.
Hornets baseball takes 3 of 4 as Randall matches school strikeout record
FILE PHOTO: Hornet baseball team pitcher Scott Randall pitches against Texas State on February 27. Randall leads the team in wins and innings pitched and is tied for first in strikeouts.
Hornet baseball sweeps Utah Valley, continues winning on the road