Isolation and grief: Sac State students cope with declining mental health during pandemic

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday Sacramento State freshman Joe Singh rolls out of his warm bed just before 8 a.m. and turns on his MacBook Air to attend his modern business mathematics class via Zoom in his bedroom in his parent’s home in Tracy, California.

Singh, a business administration major, watches the lecture feeling bored and hopeless behind his computer screen. He opens the YouTube app on his phone and watches NBC Nightly News clips to distract himself.

After using his phone for a couple of hours, it dies and Singh is back to dreading assignments and feeling lethargic and weighted down by circumstances that the COVID-19 pandemic has put him in.

He eats rice and microwaveable lentil beans as his first meal of the day, alone in his room, at 10 p.m. This daily routine is wearing on him — waking up, attending meetings and working on assignments day in and day out as usual.

The plummeting mental health of college students during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rising utilization of mental health services. Despite this rise, many students like Singh have not sought out mental health services because he said none of the many ways they tell him to cope will help him stop feeling alone everyday.