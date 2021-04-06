Sac State ASI elections for 2021-2022 Board of Directors starting Wednesday

April 6, 2021

Sacramento State’s Associated Students, Inc. will be holding elections for positions on its 2021-2022 Board of Directors starting April 7 at 8 a.m. through April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no on-campus voting location available this year, so voting will take place on the ASI website when the polls open to students.

In spring 2020, 6.5% of the student body voted in the online election, compared to the 10.5% turnout that happened in 2019 when classes and the election were in person.

After the polls close at 7:30 p.m., the winners will be announced at a “results party” held by ASI via Zoom.

