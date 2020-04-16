Sac State ASI election draws 6.5% turnout, winners announced

The 2020-2021 Associated Students Inc. board smiles for their first picture after the election. This came after ASI's first fully online election.

Noah Marty and Donna Walters clinched the Associated Students, Inc. presidential ticket after running unopposed in ASI’s first completely virtual election, which drew only a 6.5% turnout out of 30,331 students ,according to results published by ASI.

Turnout fell 4% from last year’s 10.5% turnout. Candidates had to take their campaigns exclusively online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lovepreet Kaur edged out a tight race for vice president of university affairs with 543 votes, just two votes more than the other candidates. Marissa Hagerman and Coleton Matics garnered 541 votes each.

Samantha Elizalde was elected for the position of vice president of student affairs with a total of 534 votes, earning a combined 129 more than the other two candidates.

Joseph Sais came out on top for the seat of director of arts and letters, drawing 129 votes, 35 more votes than the runner-up for the position, Jordan Parker.

Prabhjyot Shinh was elected to director of business, edging out her opponent, Tiffany Poedyasmara, by a margin of 29 votes.

Karla Lozada won a 3-way race for director of engineering and computer science, earning 54% of the vote.

Sadia Ashraf won director of undeclared students with 19 of the 50 undeclared students that voted. Ashraf beat Maanvee Mehrota’s 16 votes and Sabrina Fernandez’s 15.

Of the approximately 2,000 students who did turn out in this year’s election, some noted that it is still important for the student population to be represented — even in the midst of a health crisis.

“I think that it’s important to use your voice and vote no matter what,” Sac State freshman Nikki Gallegos said in a text message. “ASI leadership is especially important in times like this because students still need to be heard.”

ASI President-elect Noah Marty said students should remain confident that their issues will be recognized when it comes to how ASI will navigate the coronavirus outbreak.

“I would want to assure them that our presidential ticket will advocate for the best outcomes for our students whenever we can,” Marty said in an email. “I think it is important for students to see that their student government is hard at work on their behalf, and Donna and myself will work to find ways to make that work as visible as possible.”

Uncontested Races

Ashley Momoh was elected to director of social sciences and interdisciplinary studies in an uncontested race.

Alejandro Buenrostro was elected to the position of director of health and human services in an uncontested race.

Danielle Cochrane claimed victory in the race for director of education in an uncontested ballot.

Robert Moon was elected to director of graduate studies in an uncontested race.The positions of VP of finance and director of natural sciences and mathematics had no candidates and are vacant.

Additional reporting by Chris Wong.