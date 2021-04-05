STATE HORNET BROADCAST: Sac State police chief retires, Women’s Studies Department has 50th anniversary

April 5, 2021

On this edition of State Hornet news, Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa announces retirement effective this summer and Dr. Sujatha Moni sits down with us to talk about the 50th anniversary of the Women’s Studies Department.

Noticias en Español: El Avispón Del Estado: Las principales historias de la semana: Marzo 23-Abril 5

