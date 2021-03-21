MULTIMEDIA: Hornets draw two games in a row against Eastern Washington

Sara Nevis

The Sacramento State women’s soccer team played against Eastern Washington on Sunday at the Hornet Soccer Field. This was the second game against Eastern this weekend, and both games finished in a 0-0 draw during double overtime.

The game was heated at times, with six penalties called. Eastern had 15 fouls and the Hornets had 14. Hornet goalkeeper Aaliyah Fesili had 8 saves and Eastern’s Kelsee Winston had 6 saves. The Hornets will have their next home game against the University of Montana on April 2.