MULTIMEDIA: Hornets draw two games in a row against Eastern Washington

Sara Nevis

Sara Nevis, Multimedia Editor
March 21, 2021

The Sacramento State women’s soccer team played against Eastern Washington on Sunday at the Hornet Soccer Field. This was the second game against Eastern this weekend, and both games finished in a 0-0 draw during double overtime. 

The game was heated at times, with six penalties called. Eastern had 15 fouls and the Hornets had 14. Hornet goalkeeper Aaliyah Fesili had 8 saves and Eastern’s Kelsee Winston had 6 saves. The Hornets will have their next home game against the University of Montana on April 2.

sac-ewu-soccer-csus_1
Gallery|10 Photos
SARA NEVIS
Fans watch the game outside the fence during the first half of the conference game against Eastern Washington University at Hornet Soccer Field at Sac State on Sunday, March 20, 2021. Sac State and Eastern had a draw in double overtime.
Related Stories
Senior forward Julia Herrera plays keep away against Eastern Washington player Brittany Deldrige in the opening of Big Sky Conference play Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Sac State soccer stadium. Herrera claimed 1 of the 5 total shots taken by Sac State.
Swarm Report March 19: All wins and ties for Sac State teams on Friday

 