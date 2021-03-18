Virtual math lab available for students struggling with math

Gerardo Zavala

The virtual math lab was forced to adapt when the pandemic hit last year to a new online environment in order to continue being a resource that offers assistance to math students. A year later, it still struggles to build student awareness for its new location on Zoom.

Math lab zoom link: https://csus.zoom.us/my/csusmathlab​

Zoom meeting ID: csusmathlab

Math Lab Hours:

Monday thru Thursday: 9 am to 5 pm

Friday: 9 am to 1 pm