Virtual math lab available for students struggling with math
March 18, 2021
The virtual math lab was forced to adapt when the pandemic hit last year to a new online environment in order to continue being a resource that offers assistance to math students. A year later, it still struggles to build student awareness for its new location on Zoom.
Math lab zoom link: https://csus.zoom.us/my/csusmathlab
Zoom meeting ID: csusmathlab
Math Lab Hours:
Monday thru Thursday: 9 am to 5 pm
Friday: 9 am to 1 pm
View our comment policy here.