Virtual math lab available for students struggling with math

Gerardo Zavala

Gerardo Zavala, Video Editor
March 18, 2021

The virtual math lab was forced to adapt when the pandemic hit last year to a new online environment in order to continue being a resource that offers assistance to math students. A year later, it still struggles to build student awareness for its new location on Zoom.

Math lab zoom link: https://csus.zoom.us/my/csusmathlab​
Zoom meeting ID: csusmathlab

Math Lab Hours:
Monday thru Thursday: 9 am to 5 pm
Friday: 9 am to 1 pm