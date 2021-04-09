STATE HORNET PODCAST: Samantha Elizalde wins ASI presidency

On today’s State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce recaps all of your end-of-week news, including Samantha Elizalde winning the Sacramento State Associated Students, Inc. presidency, a senior rugby player discussing how COVID-19 impacted his team, State Hornet staffer Sydney Roll writing on how to overcome burnout in your daily life and more.





Samantha Elizalde wins Sac State ASI presidency

One year after COVID-19, Sac State rugger moves on

E-Swarm Report: First games of the ECAC playoffs bring mixed results

OPINION: 5 low-key ways to combat hustle culture before finals

