STATE HORNET PODCAST: Community art studio opens, weekend sports recapped

On today’s State Hornet Podcast, podcast staffers Gavin Rock and Rose Vega bring you the latest in Sacramento State community news, including a new art studio in Sacramento and weekend Hornet Sports updates.

The podcast uploads Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and now once in a week in Spanish, so check back to our website and Twitter throughout the week for more State Hornet podcast content.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sacramento artist offers art studio perfectly ‘Taylor’d’ to the community

NO LIMITS PODCAST: MLB Opening Day, Sacramento Kings stumble again

With fans in attendance women’s soccer drops 2 matches

E-Swarm Report: Sac State League of Legends’ undefeated streak snapped in Big Sky finals

PODCAST: Regreso a clases en persona para el otoño de 2021

Unforgettable: The Year 2020

STATE HORNET PODCAST: Everything you may have missed over break

STATE HORNET PODCAST: Conference on anti-Asian violence held at Sac State

STATE HORNET PODCAST: Ethnic studies requirement approved, baseball series canceled

Have a story you’d like to see covered on the podcast? Get in touch with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or through our email address, [email protected]