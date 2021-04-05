STATE HORNET PODCAST: Community art studio opens, weekend sports recapped
April 5, 2021
On today’s State Hornet Podcast, podcast staffers Gavin Rock and Rose Vega bring you the latest in Sacramento State community news, including a new art studio in Sacramento and weekend Hornet Sports updates.
The podcast uploads Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and now once in a week in Spanish, so check back to our website and Twitter throughout the week for more State Hornet podcast content.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
Sacramento artist offers art studio perfectly ‘Taylor’d’ to the community
NO LIMITS PODCAST: MLB Opening Day, Sacramento Kings stumble again
With fans in attendance women’s soccer drops 2 matches
E-Swarm Report: Sac State League of Legends’ undefeated streak snapped in Big Sky finals
PODCAST: Regreso a clases en persona para el otoño de 2021
STATE HORNET PODCAST: Everything you may have missed over break
STATE HORNET PODCAST: Conference on anti-Asian violence held at Sac State
STATE HORNET PODCAST: Ethnic studies requirement approved, baseball series canceled
Have a story you’d like to see covered on the podcast? Get in touch with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or through our email address, [email protected]
View our comment policy here.