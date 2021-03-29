STATE HORNET PODCAST: Everything you may have missed over break
March 29, 2021
Spring break 2021 has come and gone for Sacramento State, and on today’s State Hornet Podcast, podcast staffers Rose Vega and Gavin Rock recap everything you may have missed including Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa’s retirement, the grand opening of Sacramento’s Sojourner Truth Museum, a few new podcasts and more.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa announces retirement
Limelight turns to blue light as Sacramento theater now performs through the screen
REVIEW: Yes, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ rules
Sacramento’s Black community jubilant with Sojourner Truth Museum grand opening
Hornets baseball takes 3 of 4 as Randall matches school strikeout record
PODCAST: Breaking Down the Walls: Future of ‘The Bachelor’ amid racism in franchise
PODCAST: Real Talk with Rose: So, what’s for dinner?
