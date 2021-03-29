STATE HORNET PODCAST: Everything you may have missed over break

Rahul Lal

Rose Vega and Gavin Rock
March 29, 2021

Spring break 2021 has come and gone for Sacramento State, and on today’s State Hornet Podcast, podcast staffers Rose Vega and Gavin Rock recap everything you may have missed including Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa’s retirement, the grand opening of Sacramento’s Sojourner Truth Museum, a few new podcasts and more.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

 

Show Notes:

Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa announces retirement

Limelight turns to blue light as Sacramento theater now performs through the screen

REVIEW: Yes, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ rules

Sacramento’s Black community jubilant with Sojourner Truth Museum grand opening

Hornets baseball takes 3 of 4 as Randall matches school strikeout record

PODCAST: Breaking Down the Walls: Future of ‘The Bachelor’ amid racism in franchise

PODCAST: Real Talk with Rose: So, what’s for dinner?

Unforgettable: The Year 2020