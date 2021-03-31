PODCAST: Real Talk with Rose: So, what’s for dinner?

Real Talk with Rose is a new advice-focused podcast that takes an in-depth look at neglected topics amongst young adults, talking with students and experts to inform on the topics that we often have to teach ourselves.

This episode discusses nutrition with Sac State film studies major Itzin Alpizar and two registered dietitians, Kelsey Lloyd and Prabha Honrath.

Music: Time Alone by David Renda

Show Notes:

Prabha Honrath’s website

Honrath recommends the app Mealime for those looking for more recipe ideas and meal plans

Kelsey Llyod’s Instagram