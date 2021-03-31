PODCAST: Real Talk with Rose: So, what’s for dinner?

Discussing nutrition facts and fiction with students and experts

Hannah Quijas

Real Talk with Rose is a new advice-focused podcast that takes an in-depth look at neglected topics amongst young adults, talking with students and experts to inform on the topics that we often have to teach ourselves.

Rose Vega
March 31, 2021

This episode discusses nutrition with Sac State film studies major Itzin Alpizar and two registered dietitians, Kelsey Lloyd and Prabha Honrath. 

Music: Time Alone by David Renda

 

Show Notes:

Prabha Honrath’s website 

Honrath recommends the app Mealime for those looking for more recipe ideas and meal plans

Kelsey Llyod’s Instagram 

 