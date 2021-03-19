PODCAST: Breaking Down the Walls: Future of ‘The Bachelor’ amid racism in franchise
March 19, 2021
On this episode of opinion editor Magaly Muñoz’s chat podcast “Breaking Down the Walls,” Magaly and the “news queens” Mercy Sosa and Camryn Dadey react and discuss the most recent season of “The Bachelor” and the various controversies surrounding not only this season, but the entire franchise, as well as how they think it should move forward.
Music: Chill Wave by Kevin MacLeod
