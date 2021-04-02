STATE HORNET PODCAST: Ethnic studies requirement approved, baseball series canceled

Rahul Lal

Robbie Pierce
April 2, 2021

On today’s State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce discusses the approval of a new area F ethnic studies general education requirement, the cancellation of a weekend baseball series following a positive COVID-19 test and more.

 

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

 

Show Notes:

