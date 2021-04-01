EDITORIAL: Sac State has not involved students in fall 2021 instruction decisions

It has been over a year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and since Sacramento State administration first closed down campus. Although communication from administration has improved, it still feels like we, as students, are always the last ones to know the plan.

The latest lack of transparency is regarding how classes will be delivered in fall 2021. The State Hornet reported that the school was considering several different modalities for instruction from fully online classes to hybrid classes, in-person half of the time and whatever the hell ‘HerkyFlex’ is.

Faculty will make recommendations to their departments and then the deans of those departments will make recommendations or ask for approval from the administration. That chain of decision making is leaving out one very specific and important group.

STUDENTS!

You remember them, right? We know we have been absent from campus for over a year, but we are the ones paying the bills and we are the ones most affected by the decisions made about how we will receive our education.

You would think that a $7000 payment for tuition and fees would buy you a seat at the table, but apparently not.

Fully online, partially in-person, “HyFlex” — all of these options are being tossed around behind project names and trademarks, but Sac State is doing a poor job of actually explaining what’s going to happen with school this fall and isn’t even attempting to hear what what we have to say on the matter.

Classes are due to be posted in a few weeks with the options available to students and it seems that will be done without asking the paying customer how they would like classes delivered.

Steve Perez, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said earlier in March that students should anticipate needing to come on to campus for at least one of their classes. This means that there will not be a fully online option in many cases for students who do not feel safe — perhaps because of the lack of a required vaccination for fall 2021 students.

Of equal importance is planning. Many students have been living at home — not in Sacramento. They left jobs, apartments and rented houses behind. In a typical year, many students would have already secured housing and would have a plan for the fall. Now they are left waiting and wondering what to do less than six months before the start of the semester.

How many leasing plans do you know of that renew in June? Or that let you leave a lease partway through because your online classes are suddenly in-person?

Let’s be real, this does not only affect students. What about the immunocompromised people that live in the same household as students? Has the administration stopped to think for a minute of the fear these people might have to attend class in-person without a clear plan of what they could do to protect themselves and those around them, especially when Sac State has said it won’t require COVID vaccines in the fall?

We acknowledge that these decisions are fluid and very difficult to make for Sac State, but it feels unconscionable to not even bother to ask students what they want. It’s nice that we’re being given options, but we’re not being given any control over, or even being asked for our opinion on, the options themselves.

We know it can be done — we are getting daily CARmencement emails, surveys about health services and statements from President Robert Nelsen about faculty leaving or tragedies that have happened.

How hard would it have been — how hard would it still be — to at least have an Associated Students, Inc. survey or forum on student opinions that they could have formally presented the findings of to Sac State decision makers?

But then again, even if they had done that, would it truly have been anything more than performative action?

Sac State has proven time and time again that they’re planning on running their education as a business, making whatever decision they want whenever they want and expecting us all to fall in line — whether it’s hemming and hawing over whether to close campus, making a decision about commencement without student input or promising fully in-person instruction, rephrasing at the last moment, letting everyone know vaccinations won’t be required and then not giving anyone the option for fully online.

For some of our editors and staff, this is their last semester, so this situation won’t even affect them. However, The State Hornet as an institution will always do our best to fully listen to and represent our student community, and we’d appreciate it if that commitment was mirrored by the administration.