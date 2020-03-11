EDITORIAL: Sac State student are asking for transparency and safety, not a vacation
We don’t want to ‘just get out of school’
March 11, 2020
On Tuesday evening, Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen’s liked the following since-deleted tweet from Sacramento Bee reporter Joe Davidson.
gif form as well 🥴 pic.twitter.com/f9KRHQSqqR
— man (@HerroWhale) March 11, 2020
Dear Sac State administration and, apparently, Joe Davidson:
Students are not asking for classes to be canceled out of laziness or “to just get out of school,” as the text of the tweet reads.
Just for clarification’s sake, students are not asking for classes to be canceled period. Students are asking for classes to be taught virtually in order to prevent the virus from spreading further — you know, as it tends to do when people gather in groups in closed rooms for up to three hours at a time.
None of the students I’ve spoken to want the school shut down. We want classes moved to an online format so we can keep learning while making sure our community is taken care of. The school should at least grant us health, safety, and peace of mind. We don’t want a free ride.
— VOTE (@OnetoNicole) March 11, 2020
We are fearing for our own lives, for the lives of those close to us, for our abilities to work and support ourselves, and for the safety of our fellow students with compromised immune systems. We already pay through the teeth to get education here, now our safety is part of the cost too?
Understandably, Sac State students — including former State Hornet editor Kameron Schmid — reacted in dismay to the fact that our own university president liked Davidson’s tweet. Nelsen has since unliked the tweet and Davidson deleted the tweet Wednesday evening.
Hey @PrezNelsen , do you think it’s acceptable for you to like a tweet speculating about a lack of academic integrity among your students? Sure, some are like that. But I don’t want out of school. I want to limit a contagious disease’s spread. And so should you! #ClassesOnlinePlz https://t.co/LrEvjwsydM
— Kameron Schmid (@KameronSchmid) March 11, 2020
It’s odd to me that @sacstate President @PrezNelsen would like this tweet demeaning his own students facing a public health crisis. @sacstate one of the last public universities in Northern California to remain open, despite its proximity to the outbreak. #coronavirus @calstate https://t.co/Mklau2yHoT
— Tommy Chesy (@TommyChesy) March 11, 2020
@PrezNelsen would love for you to explain why you “liked” this heinous tweet. Is this what you think of your student body? That we’re lazy & ungrateful for our education? Meanwhile you’re putting the rest of us at-risk by not acting. #STINGERSDOWN https://t.co/uYfFGQGC9o
— jezebel baby (@bipolarjezebel) March 11, 2020
Looks like it’s time for @sacstate to have a 9th President. @PrezNelsen agrees with misguided statements based on a handful of Twitter comments, that students are just lazy and none of us are concerned about safety. https://t.co/SiAsgaFoUT pic.twitter.com/OgeLEjTKYS
— Robert Roati (@robroati) March 11, 2020
Since Monday, Nelsen has announced via a series of SacSend emails new precautions on campus due to coronavirus. These precautions have escalated from official travel being suspended to non-academic meetings and events being canceled to professors being told they can choose to start moving their classes online.
So, you acknowledge that there’s enough of a problem to cancel travel and events, but it’s not serious enough for you to put classes online?
The rapidly changing situation has left students concerned about whether in-person instruction will be or should be canceled and how that could affect students.
A change.org petition started on Monday with the title “Coronavirus: Sac State, decrease face-to-face interaction, switch to online classes” now has over 5,000 signatures.
How will students fare in online-only classes? What about students that lack consistent access to fast internet, or a computer, or a quiet room? What about students that work on campus to pay bills?
The piecemeal response from the university has gone from frustrating to confusing to downright disrespectful of the staff and student body.
A dynamic situation such as this one demands a dynamic response from the administration, not static emails written in long chunks that pose more questions than they answer. “Non-academic events and meetings” are canceled — what does that even mean?
We need answers. We need concrete action plans. At a bare minimum, we need acknowledgment from the university that they don’t have the answer and are working to find solutions.
There’s no doubt that the university has some reasoning behind not closing the campus or putting classes online — it’s not like they’re just twirling their cartoon villain mustaches and purposefully trying to get us all sick.
But why can’t they just, you know, tell us the reasoning? Through a medium faster than the Pony Express?
Perhaps Nelsen should spend less time browsing social media and crafting long, confusing emails, and more time facing the students and the media to try to answer the many questions students have about their health and immediate future.
Please send that off the local news so everyone can see what’s been happening.. maybe then Nelson will do something about it.
Fantastic take on the situation. President Nelsen has shown who he really is: a fraud. He doesn’t care about students. When it comes to crafting a hollow, feel good email about inclusion, tolerance, safety, and community he makes sure to include all the acceptable talking points, but when it comes to action he is nowhere to be found. He is not a leader. He is a hollow, empty, soulless mouthpiece.
This really shows his true colors. I saw this on twitter and luckily got a screenshot and video before calling him out. He then unliked it, proof is already there. We know how you really feel. This is sickening, an agenda against the people who put money into your pocket. A lot of it I may also add (500k) and this whole situation is extremely messy as well as unprofessional. A mass horde of emails in which you say a whole lot of nothing, just confuse people more and more.
I am glad that I am not the only one confused by his emails. The tweet was very inappropriate, on that we can all agree. Then again, it is very easy to criticize- maybe we can just chalk it down to the fact that he is a person like anyone else. I could see how it might have a comedic aspect, the tweet that is. More clarification of an action plan would be much appreciated. It is also important to remember that politics play a large play in community decision making, so again, it is not as cut-and-dry as it seems on the surface.
I am shocked that President Nelson is in his current position. There are students who depend on finishing this semester so they can graduate, students who hold down jobs just to be able to attend college, students that are grinding to make ends meet AND get this education. Yes, there are students that may want to play hooky ( has that thought ever crossed your mind?). Finishing this semesters classes is important to many students, but any human who is watching the news, reading papers, or getting updates on their phone, has a solid awareness about travel bands, whole countries suffering and the repetitive message that colleges are a breading ground for any virus to masses in close proximity, I.e. your intelligent, adult CSUS students Mr. Nelson. They know that for possibly two to three weeks, there are options to minimize contracting the virus, specifically holding classes on line when possible- it’s simple. Know your audience Mr. Nelson. They aren’t characters from Fast Times At Ridgemont High. You’ve insulted your students and pissed off a lot of parents and people who care about those students and their health. Make the right call man.
I tweeted what I perceived to be a lot of students on social media complaining, some angrily, about not getting out of school this week and well beyond. Their tone was that of wanting out, not because of the coronavirus conern.
I tweeted a number or responses to those who questioned the intent and clarified. Multiple times.
But shoot. This is story here has a lot of good info and points.