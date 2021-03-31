STATE HORNET PODCAST: Conference on anti-Asian violence held at Sac State
March 31, 2021
The Wednesday, March 31 edition of The State Hornet Podcast features podcast staffer Mack Ervin III and editor-in-chief Max Connor discussing the latest in Sacramento State news, including a virtual conference held by Sac State community members addressing the recent surge in anti-Asian violence, the women’s and gender studies department celebrating their 50th anniversary and more.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
Sac State AAPI community members respond to nationwide anti-Asian attacks
Women’s and gender studies students and faculty reflect on department’s 50th anniversary
Sac State volleyball season ends in 3-0 1st round Big Sky Tourney loss
Swinging in the right direction: Sac State freshman golfer shines early
Matt Smith powers Sac State baseball past Stanford 3-2
