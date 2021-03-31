STATE HORNET PODCAST: Conference on anti-Asian violence held at Sac State

Rahul Lal

Max Connor and Mack Ervin III
March 31, 2021

The Wednesday, March 31 edition of The State Hornet Podcast features podcast staffer Mack Ervin III and editor-in-chief Max Connor discussing the latest in Sacramento State news, including a virtual conference held by Sac State community members addressing the recent surge in anti-Asian violence, the women’s and gender studies department celebrating their 50th anniversary and more.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

 

Show Notes:

