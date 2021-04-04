NO LIMITS PODCAST: MLB Opening Day, Sacramento Kings stumble again

Tara Gnewikow, Rahul Lal

Mack Ervin III and Garry Singh
April 4, 2021

On the first episode of our No Limits sports chat podcast since the break, Mack Ervin III and Garry Singh are joined by returning No Limits guest Burle Dixon of the Kansas City Royals’ minor league system to discuss all things baseball after Opening Day in the MLB before going over everything else that’s gone on in sports since the break.

Music: Downtown by Bensound