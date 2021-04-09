CRIME MAP: 2 crimes occur on campus over the past week

Crime at Sac State from March 28 – April 3

Kelly Kiernan

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Alec Ramey
April 9, 2021

Only two crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department crime logs between March 28 and April 3.

One arrest was a DUI arrest made after the suspect was found driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to Sacramento County Main Jail.

The second crime reported was a disturbance near the University Union. The suspect was arrested after a records check revealed he had a no bail felony warrant.

Check out the map below for more details.

Other Agency Felony Warrant

Location: University Union

Reported on: March 29, 2021 at 7:10 p.m.

Description: Report of a male subject causing a disturbance near the University Union. Officers responded and contacted the subject. A records check revealed he had an outstanding no bail felony warrant. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Case Closed

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol

Location: College Town Drive

Reported on: April 3, 2021 at 3:30 a.m.

Description: Officer Jon Parker conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail. 

Status: Case Closed

