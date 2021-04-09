CRIME MAP: 2 crimes occur on campus over the past week

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Only two crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department crime logs between March 28 and April 3.



One arrest was a DUI arrest made after the suspect was found driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to Sacramento County Main Jail.

The second crime reported was a disturbance near the University Union. The suspect was arrested after a records check revealed he had a no bail felony warrant.



Check out the map below for more details.

Other Agency Felony Warrant

Location: University Union

Reported on: March 29, 2021 at 7:10 p.m.

Description: Report of a male subject causing a disturbance near the University Union. Officers responded and contacted the subject. A records check revealed he had an outstanding no bail felony warrant. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Case Closed

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol

Location: College Town Drive

Reported on: April 3, 2021 at 3:30 a.m.

Description: Officer Jon Parker conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Case Closed