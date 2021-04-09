CRIME MAP: 2 crimes occur on campus over the past week
Crime at Sac State from March 28 – April 3
April 9, 2021
Only two crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department crime logs between March 28 and April 3.
One arrest was a DUI arrest made after the suspect was found driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to Sacramento County Main Jail.
The second crime reported was a disturbance near the University Union. The suspect was arrested after a records check revealed he had a no bail felony warrant.
Check out the map below for more details.
Other Agency Felony Warrant
Location: University Union
Reported on: March 29, 2021 at 7:10 p.m.
Description: Report of a male subject causing a disturbance near the University Union. Officers responded and contacted the subject. A records check revealed he had an outstanding no bail felony warrant. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.
Status: Case Closed
Driving Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol
Location: College Town Drive
Reported on: April 3, 2021 at 3:30 a.m.
Description: Officer Jon Parker conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.
Status: Case Closed
