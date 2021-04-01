CRIME MAP: Seven non-violent crimes reported on campus in past three weeks

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Seven non-violent crimes were reported at Sacramento State between March 7 and March 27.

Included in these crimes was a report of a suspicious phone call that took place at Capistrano Hall on March 17. The victim, who was a faculty member, reported that she was receiving strange and incoherent phone calls.

According to Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa, the subject who was making the phone calls is a former Sac State student and has been making these phone calls, as well as writing letters, to campus police and faculty for at least four or five years. Iwasa said the phone calls and letters are incoherent, but not threatening.

“That phone call was just a series of voice messages that were left on the phone of one of our faculty,” Iwasa said. “Just rambling, incoherent messages, numerous messages after another.”

Check out the map below to see where the crimes occurred.

Report of Theft

Location: The WELL

Reported on: March 7, 2021 at 1:50 p.m.

Description: A male subject came to the police department’s counter and reported a theft that he committed from The WELL construction site March 7, 2021 at 4:30 a.m. He returned the stolen items. He was issued a misdemeanor citation and released.

Status: Arrest

Other Agency Felony Warrant

Location: College Town Drive

Reported on: March 11, 2021 at 11:30 p.m.

Description: While on patrol, an officer observed a suspicious male that he had had prior contact with. A records check revealed the male subject had an outstanding felony warrant. The male was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Vandalism

Location: Parking Structure 5

Reported on: March 14, 2021 at 5:04 p.m.

Description: A report of a vandalized vehicle. Unknown time of occurrence.

Status: Open case.

Report of Theft

Location: Capistrano Hall

Reported on: March 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m

Description: Report of theft on a missing car battery from a vehicle. Occurred sometime in 2020 and on March 13, 2021.

Status: Open case

Annoying/Obscene/Threatening Phone Calls

Location: Capistrano Hall

Reported on: March 17, 2021 at 11:58 a.m.

Description: Victim reported that she received a suspicious phone call at 9:27 a.m on March 21. 2021.

Status: Open case

Vandalism

Location: Parking Structure 5

Reported on: March 20, 2021 at 1:17 p.m.

Description: Report of graffiti on the fifth floor of parking structure 5. Occurred sometime on March 20, 2021.

Status: Open case

Fire

Location: Riverview Hall

Reported on: March 24, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.

Description: A citizen called and reported a fire at Riverview Hall that was caused by a burning candle. The police and fire department responded, and the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Status: Open case