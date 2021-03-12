CRIME MAP: Man arrested for reported restraining order violation against Sac State employee

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Four crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime logs in the fifth and sixth weeks of the semester, 20 less than last year during the same time frame.

Sac State Police arrested a man Feb. 24 for a reported violation of a restraining order. The victim previously reported the man violated a restraining order against the man, and a warrant was put out for his arrest. He was arrested off campus.

Sac State Police Chief Mark Iwasa said the victim was a Sac State employee who reached out to the Sac State Police Department because they wanted more help than the city police were providing.

The subject was arrested off-campus on suspicion of restraining order violation and booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail.

A theft was reported Feb. 22 at American River Courtyard, where the victim reported missing bike tires. A vandalism was reported later that same day at Santa Clara Hall, where lockers appeared to be damaged.

Additionally, there was a report Feb. 27 of a person driving under the influence of alcohol.

Take a look at the map below to see exactly where these crimes occurred.

Theft

Location: American River Courtyard

Reported: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:34 a.m.

Description: Victim reported his bicycle tires were stolen. Occurred between Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

Status: Closed Feb. 23, 2021

Vandalism

Location: Santa Clara Hall

Reported: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Description: Report of damaged lockers.

Status: Closed Feb. 23, 2021

Arrest on previous case

Location: Reported to Sacramento State Police Department, arrest location unknown.

Reported: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:48 p.m.

Description: Victim reported to Sac State police that they had an active restraining order against male subject. The male subject violated the restraining order and a warrant was put out for his arrest. On Feb. 24, the subject was contacted at a location off campus and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for restraining order violation.

Status: Arrest made

Driving under influence of drugs/alcohol

Location: College Town Drive

Reported: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:43 a.m.

Description: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest made