CRIME MAP: One non-violent crime committed second week of semester

Campus crime map from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Kelly Kiernan

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Colin Madigan
February 17, 2021

Only one crime was reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the second week of the spring semester between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

One case of vandalism was reported Feb. 2. A vehicle was vandalized in Lot 4 near the Hornet Bookstore. 

The State Hornet previously covered that 9 crimes were reported during the second week of the spring 2020 semester. 

Take a look at this map below to see exactly where this crime took place.

Vandalism

Location: Lot 4

Reported on: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:18 a.m. 

Description: Vandalism to a vehicle. Occurred at some point between Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. and Feb. 1 at 7:30 a.m. 

Case Status: Closed 

