CRIME MAP: Six hit-and-runs reported at Sac State, multiple citations for possession of marijuana
Sac State crime map from Jan. 28
February 10, 2020
Every week the State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.
Fourteen crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log since Jan. 28.
Six of the crimes were hit-and-runs, mostly inside Parking Structure I and II, and four of the crimes were reports of theft on campus.
Additionally, a man was arrested after being found laying on the sidewalk. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for public drunkenness.
Lastly, there were three different citations given for possession of marijuana.
Report of Theft
Location: Draper Hall
Reported on: Jan. 28, 2020, at 10:27 a.m.
Description: Victim reported her keys and airpods were stolen. Occurred between Jan. 27 at 11p.m. and Jan. 28 at 12 a.m.
Status: Case closed Jan. 28, 2020
Public Drunkenness
Location: Esplanade
Reported on: Jan. 28, 2020, at 5:45 p.m.
Description: Report of a male subject laying on the sidewalk. Officers responded and the subject was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County main jail.
Status: Open case
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure I
Reported on: Jan. 29, 2020, at 12:59 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 8 a.m. and 12:40 p.m.
Status: Case closed on Jan. 29, 2020
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Lot VI
Reported on: Jan. 29, 2020 at 1:09 p.m.
Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 12:10 p.m. and 12:50 p.m.
Status: Open case
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure I
Reported on: Jan. 29, 2020 at 6:14 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Jan. 28 between 4:25 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Status: Case closed on Jan. 31, 2020
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure II
Reported on: Jan. 30, 2020 at 9:12 a.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 8 a.m. and 2:50 p.m.
Status: Case closed on Jan. 31, 2020
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure II
Reported on: Jan. 30, 2020 at 12:18 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred around 12:50 p.m.
Status: Case closed on Feb. 3, 2020
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure I
Reported on: Jan. 30, 2020 at 2:11 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Status: Case closed on Jan. 31, 2020
Report of Theft
Location: Parking Structure II
Reported on: Jan. 30, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.
Description: Victim reported the registration tab was removed from her vehicle by an unknown subject. Occurred between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Status: Case closed on Jan. 31, 2020
Report of Theft
Location: Desmond Hall
Reported on: Jan. 30, 2020 at 8:59 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her bicycle was stolen. Occurred between Jan. 29 at 2:50 p.m. and Jan. 20 at 8:40 p.m.
Status: Case closed on Jan. 31, 2020
Possession of Marijuana
Location: Parking Structure V
Reported on: Jan. 31, 2020 at 9:42 p.m.
Description: Citation issued for 23222(B) CVC-Driver in possession of less than one ounce of Marijuana.
Status: Citation issued
Possession of Marijuana
Location: Residence Hall Parking
Reported on: Jan. 31, 2020 at 10:18 p.m.
Description: Citation issued for 23222(B) CVC-Driver in possession of less than one ounce of Marijuana.
Status: Citation issued
Possession of Marijuana
Location: Parking Structure V
Reported on: Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:04 p.m.
Description: Citation issued for 11357(A)(2) H&S-Under 21-years-old, possession of less than one ounce of Marijuana.
Status: Citation issued
Report of Theft
Location: Del Norte Hall
Reported on: Feb. 3, 2020 at 2:26 p.m.
Description: Victim reported his electric bicycle was stolen. Occurred on Jan. 31 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Status: Open Case
Motor Vehicle Theft Report
Location: Non-Campus Location(s)
Reported on: Feb. 4, 2020 at 9:08 a.m.
Description: Campus golf cart was stolen on Feb. 4 around 1:40 a.m. The golf cart was located off campus; officers responded and recovered the stolen golf cart.
Status: Case closed on Feb. 9, 2020.
Aggravated Assault Report
Location: Library
Reported on: Feb. 5, 2020 at 5:09 p.m.
Description: Report of a physical confrontation between two male subjects. During the altercation, one subject retrieved a string with a heavy metal object attached to the end of it and swung it at the other male subject. No injuries. Unknown suspect fled the area.
Status: Open case
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure I
Reported on: Feb. 6, 2020 at 8:29 a.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Feb. 4, between 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
Status: Case closed on Feb. 7, 2020
Report of Theft
Location: Calaveras Hall
Reported on: Feb. 6, 2020 at 6:06 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her jacket was stolen. Occurred between 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Status: Open case
Arrest on Previous Case
Location: Lot IV
Reported on: Feb. 6, 2020 at 8:34 p.m.
Description: Officer Rice conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. A records check revealed the driver had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County mail jail.
Status: Arrest
Report of Theft
Location: Draper Hall
Reported on: Feb. 8, 2020 at 1:29 p.m.
Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between the dates of Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. and Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m.
Status: Open case
