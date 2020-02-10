CRIME MAP: Six hit-and-runs reported at Sac State, multiple citations for possession of marijuana

Every week the State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Fourteen crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log since Jan. 28.

Six of the crimes were hit-and-runs, mostly inside Parking Structure I and II, and four of the crimes were reports of theft on campus.

Additionally, a man was arrested after being found laying on the sidewalk. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for public drunkenness.

Lastly, there were three different citations given for possession of marijuana.

Report of Theft

Location: Draper Hall

Reported on: Jan. 28, 2020, at 10:27 a.m.

Description: Victim reported her keys and airpods were stolen. Occurred between Jan. 27 at 11p.m. and Jan. 28 at 12 a.m.

Status: Case closed Jan. 28, 2020

Public Drunkenness

Location: Esplanade

Reported on: Jan. 28, 2020, at 5:45 p.m.

Description: Report of a male subject laying on the sidewalk. Officers responded and the subject was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County main jail.

Status: Open case

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure I

Reported on: Jan. 29, 2020, at 12:59 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 8 a.m. and 12:40 p.m.

Status: Case closed on Jan. 29, 2020

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Lot VI

Reported on: Jan. 29, 2020 at 1:09 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 12:10 p.m. and 12:50 p.m.

Status: Open case

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure I

Reported on: Jan. 29, 2020 at 6:14 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Jan. 28 between 4:25 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Status: Case closed on Jan. 31, 2020

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure II

Reported on: Jan. 30, 2020 at 9:12 a.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 8 a.m. and 2:50 p.m.

Status: Case closed on Jan. 31, 2020

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure II

Reported on: Jan. 30, 2020 at 12:18 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred around 12:50 p.m.

Status: Case closed on Feb. 3, 2020

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure I

Reported on: Jan. 30, 2020 at 2:11 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Status: Case closed on Jan. 31, 2020

Report of Theft

Location: Parking Structure II

Reported on: Jan. 30, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

Description: Victim reported the registration tab was removed from her vehicle by an unknown subject. Occurred between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Status: Case closed on Jan. 31, 2020

Report of Theft

Location: Desmond Hall

Reported on: Jan. 30, 2020 at 8:59 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her bicycle was stolen. Occurred between Jan. 29 at 2:50 p.m. and Jan. 20 at 8:40 p.m.

Status: Case closed on Jan. 31, 2020

Possession of Marijuana

Location: Parking Structure V

Reported on: Jan. 31, 2020 at 9:42 p.m.

Description: Citation issued for 23222(B) CVC-Driver in possession of less than one ounce of Marijuana.

Status: Citation issued

Possession of Marijuana

Location: Residence Hall Parking

Reported on: Jan. 31, 2020 at 10:18 p.m.

Description: Citation issued for 23222(B) CVC-Driver in possession of less than one ounce of Marijuana.

Status: Citation issued

Possession of Marijuana

Location: Parking Structure V

Reported on: Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:04 p.m.

Description: Citation issued for 11357(A)(2) H&S-Under 21-years-old, possession of less than one ounce of Marijuana.

Status: Citation issued

Report of Theft

Location: Del Norte Hall

Reported on: Feb. 3, 2020 at 2:26 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his electric bicycle was stolen. Occurred on Jan. 31 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Motor Vehicle Theft Report

Location: Non-Campus Location(s)

Reported on: Feb. 4, 2020 at 9:08 a.m.

Description: Campus golf cart was stolen on Feb. 4 around 1:40 a.m. The golf cart was located off campus; officers responded and recovered the stolen golf cart.

Status: Case closed on Feb. 9, 2020.

Aggravated Assault Report

Location: Library

Reported on: Feb. 5, 2020 at 5:09 p.m.

Description: Report of a physical confrontation between two male subjects. During the altercation, one subject retrieved a string with a heavy metal object attached to the end of it and swung it at the other male subject. No injuries. Unknown suspect fled the area.

Status: Open case

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure I

Reported on: Feb. 6, 2020 at 8:29 a.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Feb. 4, between 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Status: Case closed on Feb. 7, 2020

Report of Theft

Location: Calaveras Hall

Reported on: Feb. 6, 2020 at 6:06 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her jacket was stolen. Occurred between 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Status: Open case

Arrest on Previous Case

Location: Lot IV

Reported on: Feb. 6, 2020 at 8:34 p.m.

Description: Officer Rice conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. A records check revealed the driver had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County mail jail.

Status: Arrest

Report of Theft

Location: Draper Hall

Reported on: Feb. 8, 2020 at 1:29 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between the dates of Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. and Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Status: Open case