CRIME MAP: Seven crimes reported on campus in third and fourth weeks of semester

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Seven crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime logs from Feb. 7 to Feb. 20. This is six less crimes than were reported during the same time period last year.

Two of the crimes were vandalism, and there were also two cases of reported theft over this time span. One person reported a stolen bicycle on Feb. 8, while the other victim reported a stolen catalytic converter on Feb. 10.

Also on Feb. 8, a man who had a felony warrant was arrested on campus. He was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest, according to the report. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

There was a report of a burglary to an automobile on Feb. 12 as well as a report of a woman being stalked on campus. The information was reported by a secondhand person who claimed they did not know when or where it occurred.

Take a look at the map below to see exactly where these crimes occurred.

Vandalism

Location: Patio area of the Welcome Center

Reported on: Feb. 7, 2021 at 3:07 a.m.

Description: An officer observed a male subject spray painting graffiti on the cement.

Status: Arrest made.

Other Agency Felony Warrant

Location: Upper East Side Lofts

Reported on: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m.

Description: Officers responded to a suspicious male subject in a trash can. After checking his records, they discovered he had an outstanding warrant for a felony. He was also in possession of methamphetamine.

Status: Arrest made

Report of Theft

Location: Shasta Hall

Reported on: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:55 p.m.

Description: A victim reported that his bicycle was stolen between 12:20 p.m. and 3:50 p.m.

Status: Case closed as of Feb. 09, 2021

Report of Theft

Location: Parking Lot 2

Reported on: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:42 p.m.

Description: A victim reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from their car sometime between Jan. 18, 2021 and Feb. 10, 2021.

Status: Open case

Clery Incident

Location: On Campus

Reported on: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:51 a.m.

Description: Secondhand information was reported to the Sac State Police Department that a female student advised that she was being stalked by a male suspect. The time and date of occurrence are unknown.

Status: Case closed as of Feb. 15, 2021.

Burglary to Auto Report

Location: Parking Lot 9

Reported on: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:11 p.m.

Description: The victim reported that their vehicle was broken into and that her phone charger was stolen between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Status: Open case

Vandalism

Location: State University Drive

Reported on: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:26 a.m.

Description: A man was issued a misdemeanor for damaging a chain link fence and two fence posts.

Status: Arrest made