Town hall meetings scheduled for new police chief finalists: STATE HORNET PODCAST

On the final Wednesday episode of The State Hornet Podcast, incoming Co-podcast editor Mack Ervin III and exiting Editor-in-Chief Max Connor look back on their favorite stories of the last year and cover this week in news.

Major stories include an upcoming town hall with the finalists of Sacramento State’s search for a new police chief, the latest baseball and softball results and the results and accompanying stories for our fifth annual Best of Sac State poll.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Max’s Favorite Story: Students clash with professors violating Sac State policy restricting webcam requirements

Mack’s Favorite Story: Level Up with Shelby: The gaming community is still as toxic as ever

Email announcing police chief town halls

Sac State softball ends regular season with 1-2 series loss to Southern Utah

Sac State baseball splits road series with California Baptist University

Sac State women’s golf team ranked as 17th seed in NCAA regional tournament

Best of Sac State 2021 landing page

