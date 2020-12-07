Students clash with professors violating Sac State policy restricting webcam requirements

Social work professor Krishna Guadalupe, unaware of the update to the Course Syllabus Policy approved by President Robert Nelsen, required webcams since the beginning of the semester because he wanted to ensure his students were present and learning.

Guadalupe said he was not aware of the updated syllabus policy until an interview with The State Hornet in late October.

The update to the Course Syllabus Policy was approved Aug. 15, which requires professors to gain approval from the department and college deans to require webcam usage for class. The policy states professors must make clear technology requirements for the course, provide means of contact through Zoom and notify students of grading and attendance procedures if they get sick or are quarantined during the pandemic.

One of Guadalupe’s students, who requested anonymity, shared their concerns in an interview with The State Hornet that Guadalupe was requiring webcams in class. However, other social work teachers had made it clear they would not require webcams due to equity issues.

Guadalupe said he had to change his summer class’s syllabus to require webcams to be on after several students who took the class had their cameras off and would not respond when called upon.

“Social work is very participatory, it’s very engaging,” Guadalupe said. “That’s one of the things this class teaches.”

Guadalupe said he would not require cameras moving forward, but will expect his students to at least put a picture of themselves on Zoom and participate in class.

“My teaching style will not change after this,” Guadalupe said. “If I call on you two times and you don’t answer, you’re not in class,” Guadalupe said.

The State Hornet spoke to several other students and professors who have dealt with issues regarding the webcam requirement.