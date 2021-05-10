Best of Sac State 2021

This is the fifth year that The State Hornet has conducted our “Best of Sac State” poll, where we reached out to our audience to find out what some of their favorite aspects of Sac State are, what they missed the most about not being on campus and the best of pop culture from the last year.



Students have been on Zoom for over a year, our campus has become a ghost town other than the vaccination center and another year of graduates will have to go without a large in-person celebration. But that is what Best of Sac State is all about - celebration.



As we look forward to campus reopening and studying under the trees with friends and a coffee and a bagel, we look back at what we have missed and what we have loved about Sac State and our student community over the last year. Click the menu categories to see the results and to get some of The State Hornet’s best reporters thoughts' on the winners of Best of Sac State.