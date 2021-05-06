Softball junior Alondra Mejia on setting Sac State home run record: SPORTS SPOTLIGHT PODCAST

Softball+junior+Alondra+Mejia+on+setting+Sac+State+home+run+record%3A+SPORTS+SPOTLIGHT+PODCAST

Hannah Quijas

Jordan Latimore and Garry Singh
May 6, 2021

On today’s State Hornet Sports Spotlight podcast, Garry Singh and Jordan Latimore interview Hornet softball junior Alondra Mejia, who set the school home run record earlier this month, about how she got into softball and her hopes for the rest of her career at Sacramento State.

Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod