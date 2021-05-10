‘Bridgerton’ wins ‘Best TV Show’ in 2021 Sac State poll

Netflix has seen better days with its recent lackluster original content, but “Bridgerton” might’ve saved them from this pitiful fall.

As a co-creator for the 2021 March Madness bracket, I had started to lose all hope for Sac State students when I saw shows like “Batman: The Animated Series” or “Rick and Morty” make it as some of the top shows in our binge-worthy category. But “Bridgerton” winning best show in this year’s Best of Sac State poll restored my faith in my fellow Hornets.

RELATED: STATE HORNET SPECIAL: Reacting to how you voted in State Hornet March Madness

This show has everything you need and more.

Posh and pompous British accents, a silver platter of amazing eye candy, and best of all, a scalding hot scandal pamphlet with all the latest gossip from the social season.

Story continues below video.

The show is narrated through the anonymous and elegant voice of Lady Whistledown, played by the beloved Julie Andrews, who takes you through the debutante season for arranged marriages of the elite families of London society. You intimately watch as every family in town scrambles to get their daughters in line to essentially be sold to the highest bidder, all while trying to keep their dirty secrets from being the next morning stroll conversation.

I will ashamedly admit that I am a sucker for gossip, especially when it has absolutely nothing to do with me. I read those trashy magazines and articles online about the latest celebrity drama any chance I get.

‘Bridgerton’ is like waking up in the morning and seeing TMZ leak Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce before any other news site could get the tea, but this show feels more sophisticated, and less invasive. Sorry, Kim.

I instantly fell in love with characters like Simon, Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, and Eloise, played by Claudia Jessie. Simon, for his strong yet dreamy persona, and Eloise for her young and driven spirit.

It was great to see fresh, new faces for this show, instead of the same old actors who could’ve boringly taken their places. The way that each actor played in so well to their characters made it feel as though you were right next to them dancing at the latest ball or having a tea date.

Every painful argument between Page’s character and Phoebe Dynver’s, Daphne Bridgerton, was felt with their longing stares and careful movements, every step away from each other seemed like they were miles apart. Even scenes with a group of catty characters talking about the latest gossip makes you feel giddy for knowing something your favorite character doesn’t.

This actor lineup could not have been picked better.

Season one left off on a shocking reveal concerning Lady Whistledown, with the audience in wonder of what adventures the regal people of London will get into next.

Story continues below IG post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

With the series being based on books of the same name by Julia Quinn, Netflix announced that season two will be set away from the Duke and Duchess of Hastings, and will now follow the tumultuous love life of the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony.

I cannot begin to explain how excited I am for season two to see my favorites on screen again – and hopefully find love for some new characters as well. Though I know I’ll only be upset when I end up binging the entire season in one sitting like I did with the first.

What can I say? Lady Whistledown had me in her nosy trance and begging to sip the latest London tea.

If you need a new TV show to watch, and you’ve somehow managed to live under a rock since the release of the series, I highly recommend you start “Bridgerton” now.

Trust me and Lady Whistledown, you won’t be disappointed.