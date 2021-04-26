STATE HORNET SPECIAL: Reacting to how you voted in State Hornet March Madness

The State Hornet’s 2021 March Madness picks for most binge-worthy TV shows. Categories were made up from streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and more. Graphic made in Canva.

Last month, The State Hornet held a March Madness-style bracket on the most “bingeworthy” shows, and you all voted in droves to ultimately crown “Avatar: The Last Airbender” the championship, with “The Office” taking a close second.

Now, the editors behind the bracket, arts & entertainment editor Nijzel Dotson and opinion editor Magaly Muñoz, discuss how the bracket came to be before bringing in copy editor and Editor-in-Chief-elect Jordan Parker, deputy copy editor Alex Muegge and opinion staffers Shelby Tolly and Bradley Hinkson to react to the results themselves.

Which shows deserved better? Which shows deserved less? Listen below to find out!

Music: Too Cool by Kevin MacLeod