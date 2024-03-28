Womens History Month is the annual observance where we highlight the historical and societal contributions many women throughout history have made. This years theme is those who have advocated for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Women’s History Month is the annual observance where we highlight the historical and societal contributions many women throughout history have made. This year’s theme is those who have advocated for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Julianna Rodriguez

Women’s History Month 2024

Byline photo of Julianna Rodriguez
Julianna Rodriguez, DEI Editor March 31, 2024
WHM_subhead_one[1]

Rewriting the script for diverse women in media

By Mia Huss, Staffer | March 28, 2024 | 0 Comments

Women of color in the media like Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lily Gladstone, Ayo Edebiri, America Ferrera and Quinta Brunson have fought to be seen and have diversified the media industry with films like “Barbie” and “The Holdovers.”

Symphonies of success: Rising women in the music industry

By Mia Huss, Staffer | March 29, 2024 | 0 Comments

Tune in to these showstopping women of color like The Marias, T H R O N E, Victoria Monet, Mxmtoon and Mitski who are dominating the music industry right now! From chart toppers to rising stars, you won’t want to miss these artists!

Down under to downtown: Freshman forward left her mark on Sac State

By Jahson Nahal, Staffer | March 30, 2024 | 0 Comments

Sac State freshman forward Summah Hanson wasn’t known as a scorer in Australia but that changed after a stellar freshman season for the Hornets.

subhead[1]
additional_coverage[1]

Presidenta de ASI dedica su tiempo, esfuerzo y amor a los estudiantes: ‘SOMOS’ Podcast

By Angelica Vera-Franco, Copy Editor | March 27, 2024

70s Bay Area feminist art takes over University Art Gallery

By Christa Ison and Mahrukh Siddiqui | February 14, 2024

Meet the Vice President of Inclusive Excellence

By Jourdan Jackson, PRMA Editor | November 30, 2023

The ‘Seen Iranian Woman’: Unveiling women empowerment through art

By Maishia Sumpter and Maddie Thielke | November 8, 2023

Sac State women’s soccer captain treats her team like family

By Rinn Lee, Staffer | October 30, 2023
Leave a Comment
Donate to The State Hornet
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Attendees to the Antiracism and Inclusive Campus Plan showcase discuss at a roundtable in the Union Ballroom Monday, March 25, 2024. The group was instructed to talk amongst the group to formulate ideas and address concerns from the action plan.
Sac State hosts showcase for progress of Antiracism & Inclusive Campus Action Plan
The State Hornet’s spring 2024 first quarter audit reports on the diversity of coverage published by The State Hornet. While some areas have improved in coverage, there are still improvements to be made in covering the Native/Indigenous and the Latinx/Hispanic community. (Graphic created in Canva by Julianna Rodriguez)
LETTER FROM THE EDITOR: Spring 2024 first quarter audit results
MLK Center program coordinator Kaifa Yates poses outside Lassen Hall where the Cooper-Woodson College Enhancement Program is located Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Yates is a mentor for the college working at the MLK Center and is responsible for coordinating workshops and students with resources to assist their success.
Cooper-Woodson College Enhancement centers academic success on Black excellence
The True Black History Museum brings over 1,000 ancient artifacts for students to view
The True Black History Museum brings over 1,000 ancient artifacts for students to view
About the Contributor
Julianna Rodriguez, DEI Editor
(she/her) Julianna Rodriguez joined The State Hornet in fall 2023 as a DEI staffer and is now the editor for DEI. She is a senior public relations major, and hopes to become a publicist or work for a PR firm after graduating this spring.
AMZN Play Feast Watch
AMZN Play Feast Watch
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The State Hornet
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

View our comment policy here.
All The State Hornet Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *