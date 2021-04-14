STATE HORNET PODCAST: COVID-19 Vaccinations given on campus

Co-news editor Mercy Sosa joins podcast staffer Mack Ervin III and Editor-in-Chief Max Connor on today’s State Hornet Podcast to explain the situation behind COVID-19 vaccinations for students on campus at Sacramento State, which started today.

After, Max and Mack discuss a profile by State Hornet writer Emma Hall on Annette Reed, a Native American ethnic studies chair at Sacramento State, a preview of an award-winning play that will be performed by Sac State theater students through Zoom this week, and more.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

COVID-19 vaccinations for Sac State students begins on campus Wednesday

Native American ethnic studies chair recounts higher education journey

PREVIEW: Sac State theater students to perform award-winning play through Zoom

Sac State softball gets swept in series against Weber State

Hornets’ softball junior Mejia sets school home run record

Hornets baseball team take series versus New Mexico State

STATE HORNET PODCAST: Crime map released, podcast news updates

STATE HORNET PODCAST: The ‘Unforgettable’ year of 2020, basketball recaps

Have a story you’d like to see covered on the podcast? Get in touch with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or through our email address, [email protected]