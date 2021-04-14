STATE HORNET PODCAST: COVID-19 Vaccinations given on campus
April 14, 2021
Co-news editor Mercy Sosa joins podcast staffer Mack Ervin III and Editor-in-Chief Max Connor on today’s State Hornet Podcast to explain the situation behind COVID-19 vaccinations for students on campus at Sacramento State, which started today.
After, Max and Mack discuss a profile by State Hornet writer Emma Hall on Annette Reed, a Native American ethnic studies chair at Sacramento State, a preview of an award-winning play that will be performed by Sac State theater students through Zoom this week, and more.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
COVID-19 vaccinations for Sac State students begins on campus Wednesday
Native American ethnic studies chair recounts higher education journey
PREVIEW: Sac State theater students to perform award-winning play through Zoom
Sac State softball gets swept in series against Weber State
Hornets’ softball junior Mejia sets school home run record
Hornets baseball team take series versus New Mexico State
