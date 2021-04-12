Sac State softball gets swept in series against Weber State

Marissa Bertuccio pitches a fastball to Weber State University during the first game of a doubleheader at home at Shea Stadium on Friday, March 26, 2021. The Hornets lost the first game of the doubleheader 5-4.

The Sac State women’s softball team hosted Weber State in a doubleheader Friday and another game Saturday at Shea Stadium.

Prior to the matchup, both teams were undefeated in the Big Sky Conference, but the Hornets (12-18, 6-3, Big Sky) fell short to the Wildcats (16-12, 60, Big Sky) in all three games, ending their six-game winning streak.

Slow start for the Hornets in first game of the doubleheader

The Hornets faced a crushing 5-4 loss against the Wildcats in the first game of the double header.

Neither team scored in the first three innings, but the Wildcats picked up three runs in the top of the fourth inning, placing them in the lead.

The Hornets eventually caught up as sophomore catcher Amber Rodriguez doubled to center field, allowing junior Alondra Mejia, first base, to score in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Hornets found their momentum in the bottom of the fifth inning and gained runs from junior pitcher Carley Morfey, freshman outfielder Alexis Parish and Mejia, giving them three runs and three hits going into the sixth inning.

The Wildcats caught up in the top of the sixth inning with two runs and four hits, advancing them over the Hornets by a score of 5-4.

Parish and sophomore third baseman Lewa Day accounted for the two hits in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Hornets, but they failed to get any runs.

The score of 5-4 held tight in the seventh inning as neither team scored, and the Wildcats secured the win in the first matchup.

The Hornets fall short by one run in the second game

The Wildcats completed the doubleheader sweep 10-9 against the Hornets in the second game.

The Wildcats kicked off the game two with three runs and three hits, placing them with a score of 3-0 in the top of the first inning, and the Hornets struggled to get a run in the bottom of the first.

The Hornets came back at the bottom of the second as Mejia hit a homer to center field.

The Wildcats scored one run in the third inning, and the Hornets caught up in the fifth inning as sophomore outfielder Aliyah Robles hit her first homer of the season. Freshman shortstop Kennedy Echols also had a run, placing the score at 4-3 at the end of the fifth inning.

Congratulations to Aliyah Robles on her first career home run! An absolute shot over the tall center field fence. #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/JNiWpzntOd — Sacramento State Softball (@SacStSoftball) April 10, 2021

The Hornets failed to score in the sixth inning but made up for it at the bottom of the seventh with an impressive six run outburst.

The Hornets held tight at nine runs for the remainder of the game, but allowed the Wildcats to score one run in the sixth inning, four runs in the seventh inning and one run in the tenth inning, giving them the win.

Another loss for the Hornets as the Wildcats win 4-0

The Hornets struggled to get any runs on the board Saturday for the last game of the series against the Wildcats.

Sophomore pitcher Marissa Bertuccio accounted for nine strikeouts for the Hornets in the series, but she walked a batter in the first inning for the first time this weekend.

The Wildcats scored two runs at the top of the first inning and one run at the top of the third inning.

Echols had an impressive bunt at the bottom of the fourth inning, which loaded the bases, but the Hornets were unable to get a run.

Neither team scored in the fourth, fifth or sixth innings, but the Wildcats scored their final run of the game in the top of the seventh, ending the game 4-0.

The Hornets are 6-3 in the Big Sky, and the team will head to Portland State on April 23 for another three-game series.