Native American ethnic studies chair recounts higher education journey

As she props herself up against a classroom wall at San Francisco City College, a 20-year-old Annette Reed is wrapped in a full body cast after surviving a motorcycle accident.

It’s here, in this classroom in 1978, she met her first love—Native American studies.

“I fell in love,” she said. “I thought, this was my thing.”

Reed said that Native studies is not just about being Native in the U.S., but about different tribal cultures, Native history and tribal sovereignty.

“Topics such as: Settler Colonialism and Native Sovereignty, we're not born with that type of knowledge,” Reed said. “There's so many things to learn and how different Native nations do things in a different way.”

Reed, who is a member of the Tolowa Dee-ni Nation, a tribe in Del Norte County, California, sits as chair of ethnic studies at Sac State. As a Native American woman, she has never had it easy. Through the accounts of her students throughout the years, Reed can be described as a confidant for Native students, a community leader and a pillar of strength.

At 19, Reed was a helicopter crew chief with the last group of Women’s Army Corps and the first co-ed company in the U.S. army. Her life changed after a motorcycle accident left her in a full body cast. She was later medically discharged from the army.