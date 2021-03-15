STATE HORNET PODCAST: Weekend recaps for crime and sports, Grammy noms

Rahul Lal

Rose Vega and Gavin Rock
March 15, 2021

The State Hornet Podcast uploads three times a week, and podcast staffers Rose Vega and Gavin Rock are here to start off your Monday with an episode recapping this weekend in sports, culture and crime.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

 

Show Notes:

CRIME MAP: Man arrested for reported restraining order violation against Sac State employee

STATE HORNET BUZZED: ‘WandaVision’ and the next MCU Phase

REVIEW: Some of the best songs nominated at the 2021 Grammys

E-Swarm Report week of March 12: Sac State esports teams destroy in SSBU

SWARM REPORT MARCH 13: Rough day for Sac State sports, all teams lose

SWARM REPORT March 14: Sac State baseball team pours on the scoring