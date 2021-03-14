SWARM REPORT March 14: Sac State baseball team pours on the scoring

Sac State freshman Jan Silva celebrates after a great serve against Fresno State on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Silva lost his singles match and the Hornets lost to the Bulldogs dropping to 2-7 on the season.

In today’s matchups in Hornet sports, it was a light day with only three Sac State teams playing. Two of the games were played away and one game was played at home. The baseball team came out with a dominant win while the softball team and the men’s tennis team lost their matchups.

Sac State baseball team wins series against Tarleton State, 3-1

The Hornets finished off the series against the Texans with a blast of offense, winning the game 20-5 in seven innings. This was the second time in three games the Hornets won in seven innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Out the gate, the Hornets (10-5, 3-1 WAC) scored five runs in the first inning while the Texans (7-11,1-3 WAC) were held to zero.

The Hornets never looked back, scoring a run in every inning this game. The Hornets poured it on again in the sixth inning by scoring seven runs thanks to three walks, two hit batsmen and finally a bases-clearing three RBI triple by freshman infielder Jorje Bojorquez. The Texans were held scoreless in four innings.

Senior outfielder Matt Smith had a great game with 2 home runs, 4 RBI’s and 5 runs scored in total.

The Hornets look to take on Utah Valley in an away game, Friday, March 19 at 5 p.m.

Story continues below tweet

Matt Smith makes it an even 20 for the Hornets with his second home run of the day! #StingersUp #WACbsb T7 | SAC 20, TAR 4 pic.twitter.com/jeW7vmqgse — Sac State Baseball (@SacStBaseball) March 14, 2021

Sac State softball loses the second straight game to Oregon, 8-0

The Hornets fell to the Ducks in their second matchup, which finished in the sixth inning due to the eight-run mercy rule. The Hornets have now lost five straight games.

The Hornets (6-15, 0-0 Big Sky) were in it for most of the game, with the score tied at zero through the first four innings. But the Hornets made a mistake in the fifth inning allowing the Ducks (16-1, 0-0 PAC-12) to break free and score three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to go on to win the game.

Sac State hasn’t been able to put up runs on the scoreboard as of late and mustered only two hits in this game. They are on a bad streak of four straight games having the eight-run mercy rule applied and haven’t scored more than one run since March 5.

The Hornets will play a conference game at home versus Northern Colorado, Friday, March 26 at 12 p.m.

Story continues below tweet

Hornets are not scheduled to play again until opening Big Sky Conference play at home vs. Northern Colorado on March 26-27. The Hornets and Bears will play a doubleheader on the 26th at noon, and single game on the 27th at noon. — Sacramento State Softball (@SacStSoftball) March 14, 2021

Sac State men’s tennis falls short against Fresno State 4-2 after taking the doubles point

The Hornets lost to the Bulldogs in the Golden State Invitational where they finished 0-2.

Story continues below tweet

Hornets getting the energy ramped up for today’s matchup. @SH_Sports pic.twitter.com/AB3TJC2oCk — G (@The_Gee_27) March 14, 2021

The Hornets’ (2-7, 0-0 Big Sky) day was looking to be prosperous after winning the doubles competition which gave them a 1-0 lead heading into the singles matches.

But from there it seemed the Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 Mountain West) overwhelmed the Hornets by getting convincing wins in most of the singles matchups. Despite the loss, freshman Mark Keki remained a bright spot, extending his singles win streak to four games.

“Since I have been here my confidence just went way bigger than before in junior ITF matches,” Keki said. “One of the key things, if I go up to court, I just enjoy my match and I keep in mind I am playing for the team and not for myself. That gives me huge energy and basically trying to keep this mentally up for the whole match”.

The Hornets will play their first conference matchup of the season at home Thursday, March 18 against Northern Arizona at 11 a.m.