SWARM REPORT MARCH 13: Rough day for Sac State sports, all teams lose

Setter Ashtin Olin sets the ball for teammates Bridgette Smith or Sarah Falk to spike during the third set of Sacramento State’s last game at home against Portland State University at the Nest Sunday, March 13, 2021. The Hornets lost the match against Portland State with a final score of 3-1.

It was a Saturday for Sac State athletics. The track and field team had a fair showing at the Ben Brown Invitational while the softball team lost the first of a two-game series against No.5 Oregon and the baseball team lost a high-scoring affair at Tarleton. The volleyball team lost at home and the women’s tennis team lost visiting Nevada.

Ben Brown Invitational continues for track and field

The Sac State track and field team had a tough weekend at the Ben Brown Invitational at Cal State Fullerton.

Sac State placed second and third in women’s 100-meter hurdles as well as the women’s 400-meter run.\

Senior Artearra Coffey, hurdler, placed second in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a mark of 14.73 seconds and freshman Kameryn Brown got third coming in at 14.8 seconds.

In the 400-meter run, senior Mikayla Revera clocked in second at 56.85 seconds and freshman Sarah Collier third at 57.45 seconds.

Although they didn’t get the win as a team, Sarah Collier placed first in the women’s 800-meter run at 2 minutes 13.31 seconds Friday.

Freshman Jaren Johnson, jumper, placed fifth in men’s long jump with a jump of 6.37 meters.

The track and field team will compete next when it hosts the Hornet Invitational on March 20.

Baseball team losses high-scoring rainy game in Tarleton

The Sac State baseball team lost to Tarleton 16-13 in a drizzly game at Cecil Ballow Baseball Complex on Saturday after coming out with the lead early.

The Hornets (9-5) hit hard and fast scoring eight runs with just their first 11 batters in the first inning.

The Hornets loaded the bases early which led to a 2 RBI single by Martin Vincelli-Simard, sophomore designated hitter, that hopped over the third baseman making it 3-0. Freshman second baseman Jorge Bojorquez, hit a three-run home run shot that made it an 8-0 lead for the Hornets in the first inning.

The Hornets tacked on a run in the second inning but the Texans (7-10) clawed back in the second and third innings to bring the score within a run at 9-8. They then exploded in the fourth inning with seven runs fueled by four home runs, giving the Texans a 15-9 lead.

The Hornets fought back when junior catcher Dawsen Bacho hit a three-run home run that made it 15-13 in the eighth, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Texans held their two-run lead to win the game.

Get Bachoed! Dawsen Bacho gets in on the slugfest and his three-run blast makes this a two-run game in the eighth. #StingersUp #WACbsb T8 | TAR 15, SAC 13 pic.twitter.com/Otn4mWnjDy — Sac State Baseball (@SacStBaseball) March 13, 2021

The baseball team wraps up its four-game series against Tarleton on Sunday.

Softball team gets handled by fifth ranked Oregon

The Sac State softball team lost 11-0 as they visited top ranked Oregon (15-1) on Sunday.

The Hornets (6-14) have only scored one run in its last six games and got only one hit in today’s game. The hit came after a 17 inning drought without a hit.

The hitting slump for the team continued as the first six batters struck out for the Hornets and failed to score a run in today’s loss.

Sophomore pitcher Marissa Bertuccio gave up 2 runs in the first inning giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead. A five-run third inning put the Hornets behind 7-0 and four runs in the fourth put the game out of reach at 11-0.

The softball team plays No. 5 Oregon again Sunday at 10 a.m.

Volleyball team falls to Portland State

The Sac State Volleyball team fell 3-1 to Portland State at home Sunday.

The Hornets (8-6) came out strong the first two sets. A 5-0 run in the first set made it 9-6 but lost the first set 25-19.

The Hornets’ strong second set began leading 6-1 and a six point run led to a 16-10 in the second set. The team held its lead and won the second set 25-20.

The third set was tough for the Hornet’s who got behind early, losing 25-23 and didn’t have the lead at any time in that set. The fourth and final set ended with another Hornet loss 25-21.

Gallery | 3 Photos Deanna Sanchez Portland State Vikings attempt to block a spike from the Hornets’ outside hitter Macey Hayden during the second set of Sacramento State’s last game at home against Portland State University at the Nest Sunday, March 13, 2021. The Hornets won the second set of the match against the Vikings 20-25.

The Volleyball team plays at Montana on Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m.

Women’s tennis team wins doubles match, still losses to Nevada

The Sac State women’s tennis team won a doubles match but lost 5-2 visiting Nevada on Saturday.

The team remains winless on the season at 0-10.

Freshmen Grace Dodd and Tsveti Yotova defeated their opponents 6-4 in the No. 3 doubles match.

Sophomore Jordan Nielsen won her team-leading fourth singles match of the season and won three of her last four at the No. 1 position.

Nielsen won a tiebreaking 7-6 (7-3) and finished off her opponent 7-5 in the second set.

The women’s tennis team plays William Jessup next March 19.