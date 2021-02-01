PODCAST: COVID-19 vaccinations administered, My Sac State outage reported
February 1, 2021
This week on the first episode of The State Hornet Podcast of the spring 2021 semester, podcast editor Robbie Pierce and editor-in-chief Max Connor recap the major stories of the first week of school, including the University Union Clinic officially administering its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, a 90-minute My Sac State outage and more.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
Black History Month Landing Page (up later today)
Sac State administers its first vaccine doses at University Union clinic
90-minute ‘My Sac State’ outage not a result of the wind or weather
CSU Board sponsors expanding student mental health services
Sacramento State volleyball team wins second home match against Idaho State
Sac State men’s basketball loses gritty morning showdown against Eastern Washington
