PODCAST: COVID-19 vaccinations administered, My Sac State outage reported

Rahul Lal

Robbie Pierce and Max Connor
February 1, 2021

This week on the first episode of The State Hornet Podcast of the spring 2021 semester, podcast editor Robbie Pierce and editor-in-chief Max Connor recap the major stories of the first week of school, including the University Union Clinic officially administering its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, a 90-minute My Sac State outage and more.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

 

Show Notes:

 

Black History Month Landing Page (up later today)

Sac State administers its first vaccine doses at University Union clinic

90-minute ‘My Sac State’ outage not a result of the wind or weather

CSU Board sponsors expanding student mental health services

Sacramento State volleyball team wins second home match against Idaho State

Sac State men’s basketball loses gritty morning showdown against Eastern Washington