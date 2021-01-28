90-minute ‘My Sac State’ outage not a result of the wind or weather

Patrick Posuniak

Sacramento State endured an outage for anyone who attempted a new connection to My Sac State accounts due to a configuration mistake by the university’s cloud service provider Wednesday, according to Interim Vice President and Chief Information Officer Mark Hendricks. Graphic made in Canva.

Mercy Sosa, news editor
January 28, 2021

Sacramento State endured an outage for anyone who attempted a new connection to My Sac State accounts due to a configuration mistake by the university’s cloud service provider Wednesday, according to Interim Vice President and Chief Information Officer Mark Hendricks. 

The 90-minute outage, which lasted from approximately 3:44 p.m. to 5:17 p.m., was not a result of the wind or weather according to Hendricks.

“It was determined that the provider mistakenly changed a configuration to our production environment, causing the system to stop processing logins,” Hendricks said via email. “Once the problem was identified it was quickly resolved.”

No more outages are expected and other systems that students depend on were not affected, according to Hendricks. 

The State Hornet reached out to Vice President of Academic Affairs Steve Perez Wednesday for comment regarding any recommendation or policy from administration that would allow extensions for students who were affected by the My Sac State outage or the power outages due to the storm in the Sacramento region.

“The President sent out an email this morning asking everyone to be understanding of the challenges we each face with the power outages,” Perez said via email. “This was before the outage of MySacState, but it would also apply.”

Sac State President Robert Nelsen’s SacSend email Wednesday morning asked faculty and students to be patient with each other while dealing with the power outages caused by the wind and storm in the Sacramento region. 

“Let’s continue to care for one another and ourselves,” Nelsen said in his email. “Please be kind and understanding as people navigate the aftermath of these storms.” 

